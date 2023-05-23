Humanity: Choice Trial 02 – Grid Lock Puzzle Guide

Trial 02: Grid Lock in Choice, the second chapter in Humanity, seems simple enough to solve–and it is–however, in order to get both of the Goldies in the level, players will need to think a little bit outside the box in order to grab them.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 02: Starting Blocks in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, the stream of people leaving the door will be walking directly into a block that they’ll push into a hole in the ground. Let them continue forward until they start walking off the edge of the platform on the opposite side of the level.

Once they’ve pushed the blocks, turn them to the right immediately after they leave the starting door so that they do the same thing and push the two blocks into the holes they’re sitting next to. Wait for the people to push both blocks and then they’ll start walking off the edge of the platform.

Turn the stream to the left in the center of the level on the first block that they pushed in the previous step so that they push a block into the hole in the center of the level.

Once the block has been pushed, return to the starting point and remove the turn command you laid down in the second step. Turn the group to the right when they start to walk over the very first block that they pushed so that they’re pushing the block in the center of the level with the Goldy on top of it.

Eventually, they’ll push the Goldy block to the end of the level where it’ll drop into place in a hole and the Goldy will join the line. Quickly turn the stream to the left so that it picks up the second Goldy and then walks into the exit goal.