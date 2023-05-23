Take-Two Interactive CEO Explains Rockstar Games Current Challenge With Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games is heavily into the development of the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game. It’s been years since we received a new mainline installment, so the expectations from fans are growing immensely. But can Rockstar Games deliver? It’s a challenge for the studio and is clearly one that Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, is well aware of.

Recently, the CEO spoke on the Aarthi and Sriram podcast, where the topic of how to maintain a balance between providing players with something new while also keeping a game franchise familiar. According to Stauss Zelnick, that’s a challenge Rockstar Games has when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. With this new iteration in the works, the development team has to provide players with something they have never seen before but still has the feeling of being a Grand Theft Auto game.

According to the Take-Two Interactive CEO, this is a challenge that the developers are resolving simply by striving for perfection. The studio doesn’t want to release anything that is short of being perfect, and in that case, the next iteration should deliver. Now it remains to be seen if that will be the case. After all, Grand Theft Auto V was a massive worldwide hit that continued to see support get poured into the installment thanks to Grand Theft Auto Online.

We don’t have any official details regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, we would still be left guessing away on several components if it wasn’t for a series of leaked gameplay videos that flooded the internet. But, of course, the leaks have dried up, and we’re left waiting on Rockstar Games to make an official unveiling for the game. The only indication that we’re getting close to a proper reveal and release for Grand Theft Auto 6 came in the form of revenue expectations from Take-Two Interactive.

The company is expecting a notable bump in revenue, and that has plenty of fans assuming that this is because they are gearing up for a Grand Theft Auto 6 release. But again, only time will tell just what to expect with this next game installment and if it can top their previous iteration of the franchise. In the meantime, you can continue roaming around Los Santos both in Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online until word finally comes out on just where this next game will take place and when we’ll get our hands on it.