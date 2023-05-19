AEW Fight Forever Release Date Leaks Thanks To Distributor

There is plenty of hype and anticipation over AEW Fight Forever. This is the first wrestling game for the promotion and will be debuting this year for the marketplace. But since it was unveiled, we’ve been waiting on the specific launch date for the game. Now thanks to a French distributor, we might have a specific date available for when you can expect this game.

The page for the game has it marked to be released this June 27, 2023. For a little while now, there’s been plenty of rumors that AEW Fight Forever was coming this June, but we never had a specific date attached to the game. With plenty of reports suggesting that the game was nearly completed, we knew there wasn’t going to be too much of a wait on our hands. With that said it might be a rush to also get this game out into the marketplace.

Earlier this week, there was a report that AEW Fight Forever was in danger of being leaked online. It was noted that files were able to get extracted from AEW Fight Forever when the game appeared to be available for preloading on the Xbox platforms. Of course, we’re still forced into waiting for the development team and publishers to come out with an actual release date. While the French distributor has marked this game as launching on June 27, 2023, that can only be labeled right now as a rumor.

We know that when AEW Fight Forever does launch, players can expect an arcade-style wrestling game that features a wide range of game matches. This could be anything from a singles match, tag team match, a ladder match, to even the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Currently, the game doesn’t have a launch date officially outside of the launch window of 2023. But when THQ Nordic and Yuke release this game, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for AEW Fight Forever in the video we have embedded above.