AEW Fight Forever Can Be Pre-Downloaded On Xbox

It’s a sad fact of life that video games don’t always have the smoothest path to release. If you look at the last several years alone, you’d see plenty of titles that were delayed numerous times, passed from developer to developer, and so on due to said woes. Naturally, fans never want to hear that one of the titles they’re hyped for will be added to that list, as that makes them worry about what the game will be like upon release. AEW Fight Forever is sadly a title that was on that list of “constantly delayed titles,” but there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

We say that because on Twitter, a well-known wrestling insider posted a screenshot showing off AEW Fight Forever being pre-downloaded onto their Xbox system. That would be very hard to fake image-wise, and even if it was fake, this account isn’t known for doing that kind of posting:

AEW: Fight Forever is apparently preloading now on Xbox.



Sounds like the game isn't too far from a release date. pic.twitter.com/HBznpVjMcj — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 16, 2023

So if we were to take this at face value, that would mean that the game might be seriously close to being released, making fans incredibly happy. Another thing that could prove that this title will get released soon is that AEW’s next big PPV event, Double or Nothing, will come in less than two weeks. So it would make sense for them to release it close to that event to help get fans even more excited and arguably boost game sales because the fans want to support the company.

If you recall, the reason why the game was delayed so much was because of the ESRB. AEW wanted their game to be rated “T For Teen,” but due to the amount of blood they were willing to feature in their simulated matches, they kept getting “M For Mature.” That caused a lot of frustration as they would remove some blood and send it back but not get the rating they wanted, so the process started all over again.

This isn’t the only piece of news that points to a release happening soon, as the achievements list for the game has reportedly come out and teases many of the things you’ll be able to accomplish in the title.

But, as always, while this is potentially exciting news, we must be wary as this hasn’t been confirmed by AEW or its leader in Tony Khan. That being said, TK has said that he will have multiple announcements this week on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, so you never know…