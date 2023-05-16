5 Titles Are Being Removed From Xbox Game Pass This Month

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a worthwhile subscription service to have for those on the Xbox platform. This subscription service allows players to download and enjoy countless video game titles. Best of all, each first-party title released under the Xbox umbrella will be featured on Xbox Game Pass, which ultimately means that you do not have to pay for these individual titles. Instead, a small monthly fee will provide these games right at launch. Likewise, there are a ton of great third-party games featured on the subscription service.

While you don’t have to worry about first-party titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, outside of potential licensing issues, a constant mix of third-party games is being removed each month. After a predetermined duration of time, Xbox is forced to remove some of these third-party games. Normally, this is well after being added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, each month, we’re given a heads-up of what games will leave the subscription service. Today we’re learning that five video game titles will be removed from Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 31

Europa Universalis

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

FIFA 21

Floppy Knights

Lawn Mowing Simulator

With that said, this announcement also revealed what else is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Of course, we received the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles earlier in the month. But typically, we receive a second wave of video games as well. So today, the Xbox team revealed what else players can expect to launch into Xbox Game Pass starting today and running all the way until the end of this month.

Coming To Xbox Game Pass May 2023

Fifa 23 – Console, PC (EA Play) Available Today

Eastern Exorcist – Console, PC May 18

Ghostlore – Console May 18

Planet of Lana – Console, PC May 23

Cassette Beasts – Console May 25

Massive Chalice – Cloud, Console May 25

Railway Empire 2 – Cloud, Console, PC May 25

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Console, PC May 30

Of course, with the games leaving, there is an incentive to try them out. Starting now and running until May 31, 2023, when the games leave, Xbox offers a 20% discount to purchase a game from the titles on their way out from the subscription service. This allows you to pick up a game you might enjoy but just didn’t get around to playing when it was readily available on Xbox Game Pass.