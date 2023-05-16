This early Tears of the Kingdom quest is more or less a tutorial on how to collect the titular Tears from across the land of Hyrule. You must complete the game by finding all the secrets hidden in the Geoglyphs. This main quest re-introduces you to Impa and helps Link find the “Where Am I?” memory in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Start Impa and the Geoglyphs

In order to start the Impa and the Geoglyphs, you must go to the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Field. The closest fast travel point is the Sinakawak Shrine. Once you are at the stable, talk to Cado at the entrance and he will tell you to go speak to Impa, beginning this short quest.

Impa and the Geoglyphs Walkthrough

Impa will now be marked on your map in the nearby field. Talking to her you will realize that you need to fix her hot air balloon before the two of you can get airborne. Use Ultrahand to combine the Balloon device part to the top of Impa’s hot air balloon contraption.

Talk to Impa once more and she will be ready to take Link up in the air. All you need to do is light a fire under the balloon. You can either use a Fire Arrow or pick up the nearby torch to get the fire started. Make sure you are secure in the balloon and Impa will take you up and explain Hyrule’s Geoglyphs.

You are now tasked with paragliding down to the Geoglyph to find what Impa was looking for. On your descent, navigate your way to the head of the glyph, right near its eyes. Look around for a small puddle once you’ve reached the ground. By activating it you have found your first Tear (of the Kingdom).

After watching the memory and learning more about the story in Tears of the Kingdom, Impa will approach you one last time and the quest will be complete. You now have access to the Dragon’s Tears, the quest that will lead you to the Master Sword.