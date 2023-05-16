Fortnite Is Also Looking For Miles Morales

This version of Miles Morales will probably draw closely with the Spider-Verse version.

Fortnite has dropped a teaser for the pending entry of Miles Morales.

On Twitter, the official Fortnite account posted a gif sharing a simple question: where is Miles?

Miles Morales got his start in 2011 in the pages of Ultimate Fallout # 4. He becomes Spider-Man in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe (Earth-1610), after the death of that universe’s Peter Parker.

Miles is notable in his original incarnation in the comics for several reasons. He is the son of an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother, making him simultaneously the first Latino, African, and biracial character to become Spider-Man.

As an Ultimates character, writers Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli made Miles even more human and relatable than Marvel heroes were all the way back in 1963. While he also receives his superpowers from the same kind of radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, he is unhappy with his powers and does not want to engage in superheroics.

Miles’ uncle and father were former burglars, so he lives with doubts if he has the same criminal instinct. He later confronts his uncle, who turns out to be his universe’s Prowler, and Prowler dies accidentally while telling Miles that they are the same.

Miles became a very popular character in this series, eventually getting incorporated into the mainstream Marvel universe. Most people today, of course, know Miles from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he takes the starring role as the lead protagonist.

As you may have already guessed, the Spider-Verse version of Miles Morales is slightly changed from the original comic book version. Elements of the original Miles’ backstory, such as his relationship with the Prowler, are reused in this movie in interesting ways.

Miles also has a somewhat long tenure in the video games as well. All the way back in 2011, he was included, albeit as a costume, in Spider-Man: The Edge of Time. Jump to today, and his most recent entry is in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 5.

Fortnite’s Miles Morales looks like it will derive most closely from the Spider-Verse version of the character, though we have no doubt Epic’s artists tried to put their own spin on him as well. It probably doesn’t hurt that both the company Epic Games and the Spider-Verse film franchise are Sony properties.

We’re still waiting on the official announcement, so keep reading GameRanx for the latest updates on Miles Morales in his video games and Fortnite.