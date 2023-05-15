Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — How to Defeat Hinox | Overworld Boss Guide

Don't let these big boys get you down. Here's how to defeat the giant Hinox bosses in Tears of the Kingdom.

While these creatures date all the way back to A Link to the Past, fighting a Hinox in Breath of the Wild was an exhilarating experience. These giant cyclops make a return in Tears of the Kingdom, appearing as a mini-boss.

With a bunch of new tools at your disposal in Tears of the Kingdom there are now new ways to defeat the Hinox. Here’s how you can defeat the Overworld boss easily.

How to Defeat Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom

Approach a Hinox in the wild and there’s a good chance it will be dozing off. One of the best bets is to approach the monster while it’s sleeping. You can climb on top of it, sneak up for a critical sneakstrike, or leave a bomb flower and run away. These are all great approaches to start off a Hinox fight in your favor. Sneaking up on Hinox also gives you an opportunity to steal the weapons hanging from their necklaces. These are easy to grab from a sleeping Hinox and can aid you in the coming battle.

Now that you are in the fight proper, you are going to need to avoid the Hinox’s attacks. The most deadly of these occur when the Hinox throws something at you. Avoid all incoming boulders (and use Recall on them) and remember that the Hinox can pick up a tree branch when it gets really angry.

Like in Breath of the Wild, the key to this fight is shooting the Hinox in its single eye for maximum damage. In Tears of the Kingdom, you have a seemingly infinite amount of arrow attachments that you can experiment with. Attaching high powered Construct parts or a bomb to your arrow will do a huge chunk of damage.

When it gets below a certain amount of health the Hinox will begin shielding its eye with its hand. To get a shot in, use slow motion to your advantage. If you can use your bow in the air, you will create an opportunity to slow down time and get in that crucial eye hit. Soon, you’ll have taken down a Hinox in no time. There were 40 in Breath of the Wild, so we can only assume there are more to find in Tears of the Kingdom.