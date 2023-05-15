Today’s Your Last Chance To Get Discounts For These 5 Xbox Game Pass Titles

Xbox Game Pass is a must-have subscription service if you’re on the Xbox or PC platform. This subscription service grants you access to countless video game titles, and best of all, every first-party title from Microsoft will be accessible through Xbox Game Pass. So rather than paying for each title individually, you’ll gain access to these games for a monthly fee. But fortunately, the service is not only showcasing first-party games. Instead, you’ll find a series of third-party games as well.

These games are constantly being added to the mix. However, unlike the first-party lineup, third-party games are typically only available for a duration of time. So eventually, you’ll see these games being removed from the subscription service. Fortunately, there is still an incentive to try these games out before they are actually removed. Microsoft offers a discount for games that are leaving the service, so if you find any of interest, you can purchase them. This way, the games you genuinely enjoy on their way out can be yours for a slight discount compared to what they will cost you once they are officially off the subscription service.

We know that five games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass subscription service today. Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re getting another reminder that you have one more chance to either try these games out or secure any of them on sale.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition

Her Story

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Those games can be yours at a discount, but most of us might be keener on just what games are going to be added into the mix. For now, we are left waiting on just when the next wave of games will be unveiled. Meanwhile, if you haven’t picked up Xbox Game Pass, you can pick up a subscription for $9.99 per month. However, those of you who also want the benefit of both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live will want to go for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99 per month. This will give you access to Xbox Game Pass along with Xbox Live Gold. You’ll also get EA Play which gives you a collection of EA games along with all the benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold member.