The Super Mario Bros Movie Is Now A Top-5 Film

It’s been well over a month since the release of the Super Mario Bros Movie, and things only look better for the film the longer it stays in theaters. Why? Because its box office gross continues to put it among company that are all-time greats in both quality and box office gross. Remember, before the movie came out, critics were blasting it, and many wondered how well it would do in theaters. But now, the film has overcome all sorts of odds, hurdles, and barriers, and the ceiling has still not been reached for the movie. To prove that, you need only look at this past weekend.

As noted by Collider, the Super Mario Bros Movie grossed $13 million domestically this past weekend. When added to the global totals, it’s now the No.5 all-time animated movie at the global box office with 1.21 billion dollars earned. To put that in context, the only films ahead of it globally are The Incredibles 2, Frozen II, Frozen, and The Lion King remake. So that’s not just incredible company; that’s rarified air that no one would’ve said a video game movie would’ve reached.

Plus, given the totals achieved by Mario’s first theater appearance, it’s possible the movie could jump up a rank or two before everything is said and done. If so, that would possibly make it the No.3 animated film of all time. Again, not something that people would’ve expected before the release.

The film has done so well that even people like the Disney CEO have been praising it, not to mention that many wouldn’t mind seeing more Nintendo properties on screen. One of them is Eiji Aonuma, one of the heads of The Legend of Zelda team. He said he’d be interested in seeing Link and Zelda on the big screen if it was up to him, but that it’s “not his call.”

Others are heavily speculating what Nintendo will do now that they have this success and goodwill to bank on. It’s not a decision they can make lightly, given that this is very much a “lightning in a bottle” situation. It’s easy to say they can “replicate this feat,” but can they? That remains to be seen.

If you wish to see the film at home, there’s good news on that front, too. It was announced today that digital copies of the film could be purchased soon, which means the physical copies likely won’t be too far behind.