Xbox Confirmed 8 More Titles Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass This Month

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is a must-have if you’re on the Xbox platform. It’s a subscription service that opens up the ability to play through a wide variety of video game titles. Fortunately, every first-party video game title released under the Xbox line of studios is also available at launch for the Xbox Game Pass service. However, there’s also a wide variety of third-party video game releases too.

Microsoft takes to their Xbox Wire blog to post what new games are being added into the mix. We already had our first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles unveiled for this month, and all of those games were added in. However, a new collection of games are being included in the mix as the Xbox team revealed the next set of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. So whether you’re a subscriber or debating on pulling the trigger for a subscription, check out what’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass service for the remainder of this month.

Coming To Xbox Game Pass May 2023

Fifa 23 – Console, PC (EA Play) Available Today

Eastern Exorcist – Console, PC May 18

Ghostlore – Console May 18

Planet of Lana – Console, PC May 23

Cassette Beasts – Console May 25

Massive Chalice – Cloud, Console May 25

Railway Empire 2 – Cloud, Console, PC May 25

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Console, PC May 30

So we already have some video games available to play from the new additions added earlier this month. Now if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to partake in the latest release, which is Fifa 23. Otherwise, you might have to wait a couple of more days for the first two titles to hit the Xbox Game Pass for the standard tier.

Unfortunately, while first-party titles are there to stay, there is the removal of third-party games after a predetermined duration of time. We might not know just when a specific game is on the chopping block to be removed, but there is a heads up of what collection of games will be removed. For instance, we now know what games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at the end of this month.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon