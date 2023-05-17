AEW Fight Forever Could Get Leaked Anytime Soon

It would be a strange turn for the game given its long delays.

It has come to light that AEW Fight Forever could get leaked any time now.

That’s because dataminers figured out that they can already download the game’s files prior to release.

Now, we had reported yesterday that AEW Fight Forever appeared for preloading on Xbox. However, what wasn’t known at the time was that hackers could easily extract those preload files to do what they want with them.

This is exactly what happened. As a result, a WWE2K dataminer using the handle WhatsTheStatus revealed that they already extracted those files.

As reported by the redditor who shared this info, they do not expect WhatsTheStatus to actually leak the files and the contents themselves. Unfortunately for AEW and THQ Nordic, WhatsTheStatus could definitely have already taken a look at the preload and seen details that can be leaked.

Even more importantly, WhatsTheStatus is obviously not the only person who knows how to do this. Any other Xbox user can preload the files right now, so all those other hackers and dataminers can find a way to extract those files and see details they were not supposed to see yet. Any one of those people could also leak those details themselves.

It would be a strange turn given how extended AEW Fight Forever’s release has been. That the preload appeared does suggest that AEW Fight Forever could finally be seeing that release very soon, but we obviously still don’t know the particulars on that regard.

In terms of what can actually be leaked, truthfully, those details are probably not going to be that surprising. AEW has a huge roster of young main eventers and even more promising talents. It’s unlikely for AEW to spring any surprise entrants for AEW Fight Forever when they have more than enough active competitors to fill out the roster.

Now, it is possible that THQ Nordic could have sprung money for some surprise characters. For example, some former WWE headlines like Mick Foley and Bret Hart aren’t signed to WWE at the moment. They could be added in as surprise entrants.

There could also be some guest wrestlers from non AEW promotions, even some that never competed in an AEW ring. AEW and THQ Nordic might make such deals to help add prestige and interest to their game.

And a potential crown jewel, that no one would reasonably expect, is if the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, now signed onto WWE and part of WWE2K23, also still makes an appearance on AEW Fight Forever. While it seems unlikely now, if there were some contractual obligations that WWE agreed to to get Cody, it’s still possible.

For now, these are all speculation, but that may not be the case in the future, if either leaks start coming out or AEW preempts such leaks completely.