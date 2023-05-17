Minecraft Server Mineplex Shuts Down After A Decade

After a decade of existence, Minecraft server Mineplex is shutting down.

As shared by Dexerto, a discord message from a user named dean has confirmed the news. In it, dean says:

“Hello all.

As you’re all aware, all servers and the website have been down for a couple of days now. Unfortunately I have been given the burden of informing you that this will be forever.

I shouldn’t need to be the one to tell you all this. I shouldn’t HAVE to. But in the end you all deserve that it’s over and I suppose I’ll need to be the one to do it.

I wish there was more to say. I wish that things would have gone differently and I wish we all would have had time to say a proper goodbye to it, give it a proper sendoff.

I am sorry that it went the way it did, you guys are passionate about this server and it’s always inspired me to want to do better even if I didn’t have the opportunity to.

I’ll end this off by saying that I’ll be giving the MPD to Toki who will turn it into a sort of memorial, at least for the time being. I would also like to ask that you don’t give her, the other admins, the staff team or me any sort of abuse both in chats and in DMs. We worked for this company, we didn’t own it, and we didn’t make the decisions that led us here.

Thank you guys so much for the wonderful years, I wish you all the best of luck in the future with whatever you end up doing, and come say hi once in a while!”

Comic Book shares some more context on this closure. Mineplex was a major server in the Minecraft community. In fact, it hit an early record of 34,434 users on January 28, 2015. That earned it a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Mineplex became a hugely popular server because its admins gave player something that Mojang didn’t: structure.

Mineplex was famous for its many minigames, as well as their custom maps that had set objectives, turning the sandbox into a more conventional game experience.

This ends days of speculation after Mineplex servers and website went down on May 12, 2023. On May 15, 2023, Mineplex was also removed on the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition features server listing.

Unfortunately, it does not look like we will find out why Mineplex went down, as those in the know aren’t talking. That’s possibly for legal reasons, but for now we can only note that Mineplex at least had a good ten year tenure, literally longer than many a failed live service game.