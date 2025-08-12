Embark Studios Ends All ARC Raiders Playtests Before Its October Release

Embark Studios just demonstrated their confidence in their next multiplayer shooter: ARC Raiders.

They just made this announcement on their Twitter:

The team here in Stockholm is in full gear, getting ready for release on October 30! Our focus is now on polishing and expanding the experience, and putting all the learnings from TT2 into action ahead of release.

Just so you know, we’re not planning additional public tests before launch.

We’ve learned from our last announcement that it’s crucial to keep expectations in check, so we also want to be clear that we won’t be at Gamescom.

But don’t worry, our launch campaign will kick off before you know it!

We’ll have many more updates for you in the lead-up to launch. Thank you for all the support and encouragement you’ve been sending our way! It means the world.

Why Should We Care About Embark Studios

Embark Studios is a Swedish game studio founded by Korean game publisher Nexon. It’s comprised of some developers who worked on the Battlefield franchise. This new studio has given them the opportunity to try innovative new ideas.

Embark’s first game, The Finals, made an impact with its unique, compelling gameplay hook. The Finals puts players in destructible maps, with changing weather, a random assortment of weapons and items, and other variables.

The Finals enables emergent gameplay. Players have to constantly improvise to win matches, and adaptability becomes the ultimate gameplay skill.

Why Should We Care About ARC Raiders?

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter, like Escape From Tarkov or the discontinued Call of Duty: DMZ mode. On the surface, it does not seem to be as innovative as The Finals.

This time, though, Embark’s big idea is to make an extraction shooter that isn’t actively hostile to appeal to high skill players. Instead, it’s immediately appealing and very accessible.

ARC Raiders is the day to Escape From Tarkov’s night. It has a colorful retrofuturistic science fiction theme. Teamwork is encouraged. Gameplay happens out in the open in the bright sunlight. It’s even in third person.

ARC Raiders Vs. Art Raiders

You probably heard of ARC Raiders because content creators played its beta at the same time as the beta for Bungie’s beleaguered extraction shooter, Marathon.

The consensus is that Embark succeeded at what Bungie was trying to do. After the huge plagiarism scandal, some fans started callinhttps://x.com/BigfryTV/status/1923474025516499148g it Art Raiders.

We don’t think Embark Studios wants to benefit from the misfortunes of other games or game studios. But this narrative created the big ARC Raiders hype cycle, and there’s no way around it.

ARC Raiders is coming in hot at the same time as Battlefield’s big reboot and the next big Call of Duty under Microsoft Gaming. Some of their competition seems genuinely threatened and bothered by them.

We think there’s room for all these games to be hugely successful, but we’ll see how everyone’s cards play out later this year.