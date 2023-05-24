Humanity: Choice Trial 04 – Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide

Like the level before it, Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt is an extended introduction to conveyor belt tiles in Humanity and, if players aren’t careful, could result in them finishing the level without picking up both optional Goldies.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Guide |

Trial 04: Notch in the Belt Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first start the level, ignore the stream of people pouring out of the door and the black box on the edge of the platform that you start on. Instead of dealing with them, jump to the center of the floor below that’s covered in conveyor belts. Place a left turn on the single gray square in the center of the area. It won’t be used right now, but it’ll help with collecting a Goldy later down the line.

Return to the starting area and place four turns around the black box so that the stream of people turn to their right and snake around the box and then get fed back into themselves after pushing it twice.

Once they’ve connected and started walking in a circle, change the first command that they encounter to a left turn and then immediately turn them to their right so that they push the box down to the conveyor belts below and follow it.

When the box makes it to the end of its path, the people will be able to walk over it and then follow the turn command from the first step so that they push the second black box with the Goldy on top of it to make a bridge to the exit goal.

Immediately after they start following that path and pushing the second box, change the turn command so that it’s turning the people to the right and they’ll follow some conveyor belts to the second Goldy, only to then be spat out on the bridge made with the second black box and make it to the exit goal.