Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 4 Version Was Scrapped To Avoid Delays

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is about to receive a major RPG this upcoming month. Of course, we know Square Enix is gearing up to release their next big installment to the Final Fantasy franchise. However, you might not know that this game was also initially in development for the PlayStation 4. Today, we’re learning the reason why the development studio opted to scrap the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Speaking with Final Fantasy Union, Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Minagawa, and Micahel Christopher Koji-Fox recently unveiled a bit more insight into why the PlayStation 4 version of the game was dropped. Initially, the question arose regarding when Sony became involved with the project. If you didn’t already know, Sony had their hands on the game development to further optimize the title for the PlayStation 5. So the YouTube channel was curious just when the Sony team became involved and if it was during the game’s development, such as if they were involved when the team was still working on a version for the PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately, the team could not dwell on the specifics of the partnership. Instead, they pivoted towards the game being developed on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, it was revealed that we saw the game get dropped from the PlayStation 4 console platform because the studio was forced into delaying the game. Apparently, to get the game up to their standards for the PlayStation 4, the team would have had to delay the game by up to two years.

That was something the studio wanted to avoid, so they decided to just completely drop the platform. The focus was then put strictly on the PlayStation 5, which we’ll see the game release this coming month on June 22, 2023. Although, while it’s released on PlayStation 5, this is only a timed exclusive deal. We know that afterward, we might see the game come to other platforms, such as the PC.

But we already know that the game was optimized for the PlayStation 5, so even if we see this game come to PC, it’s likely going to be long after the timed exclusive deal comes to an end. So if you want to enjoy Final Fantasy XVI anytime soon, you’ll want to have a PlayStation 5.