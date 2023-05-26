Naughty Dog New Job Posting May Indicate Their Next Game Is Nearly Ready

When it comes to Sony, they just had their big PlayStation Showcase event. This event was held earlier in the week, where viewers got a sneak peek of what video game projects were in the works. We even got word of Project Q, a new piece of hardware coming out that would remote play with the PlayStation 5. But more reports surfaced online that several game projects were tossed to the side from Sony’s first-party studios.

We’re not sure just why this would be the case, but it still has left viewers wondering where a lot of the game projects were that were rumored to be featured at the showcase. Included in the mix of speculation and rumored games to be featured was The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off game. This is a game project we know that’s been in the works over at Naughty Dog for a few years now after the multiplayer component was scrapped from The Last of Us Part II. Instead, Naughty Dog wanted to bring out a standalone multiplayer game experience.

But unfortunately, that’s just about all we knew about the game. So going into the PlayStation Showcase, most of us assumed that this would be one of the first-party studio titles Sony was going to be featuring in the show. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but it might not be because the game is having issues, as it seems a new job posting is indicating that the studio is finishing the project. Thanks to Gamerant, we are discovering a new line of temporary job openings at Naughty Dog.

The job openings are based on quality assurance and localization. Unfortunately, the game project that these job postings are for is not indicated, but it does state that those applying will need working knowledge of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. In the meantime, we’ll be left waiting on Naughty Dog to reveal more about this project.

Again, this is likely just one of several projects that are ready to be shared with the public. Earlier today, We just reported that industry insiders claimed Sony has another AAA PC port coming out this July. However, since we just had a PlayStation Showcase, it might be a good while before we get another stream event from the company.