Naughty Dog Gives Fans An Update On Their Current Game Projects

Naughty Dog fans might have eagerly tuned into the PlayStation Showcase this week in hopes of learning something new from the likes of The Last of Us spin-off multiplayer game. But, unfortunately, that stream came and went with no signs from The Last of Us or anything else related to the current projects at Naughty Dog. But don’t fret as we head into this weekend as the studio offered an update on Twitter.

It’s a brief statement, but this will hopefully suffice for diehard fans who were disappointed in Naughty Dog not being present in the PlayStation Showcase. The tweet simply notes that they are aware that fans are looking forward to hearing more about The Last of Us multiplayer game. Likewise, they are incredibly proud of the job the studio has done so far with the game. But at the current moment, the studio needs more time to develop the game before it’s ready for a big unveiling.

So we know the game is being developed and that it’s just not quite ready to be shared with the public. So while it might be frustrating for some to see that we might go through this summer with no word on the game, others might be more keen on ensuring the game gets all the development time it needs. But that wasn’t the only project that was mentioned in this tweet. It looks like the studio is also working on another brand-new single-player experience. So it looks like we might get a new IP from the studio that has brought us the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises.

Unfortunately, all they can say right now is that they look forward to sharing more news with fans soon. At any rate, plenty of other supposed projects are being developed that are ready to be shared, according to industry insiders. One of which was that Sony is apparently gearing up to release another AAA PC port this July. So it’s a bit unusual that these projects missed out on a marketing opportunity with the PlayStation Showcase. But at the very least, we have an official statement from the folks over at Naughty Dog regarding their anticipated releases.

Meanwhile, this is not the only report we made regarding Naughty Dog today. Earlier, we mentioned that a job posting was released for the studio that could indicate that they are further along with the game development of The Last of Us multiplayer title.