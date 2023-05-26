Is A John Wick AAA Video Game In The Works?

Video games have a very unique relationship in Hollywood. They have been the source of much frustration on both sides of the equation. For example, we all have witnessed Hollywood trying to make video game movies and TV shows with disastrous results. A trend that, thankfully, is starting to turn around. But on the flip slide, many Hollywood movies and TV shows have tried to get into the video game space with rather middling results. So when you hear that Lionsgate is working on a AAA John Wick title, you might have some reservations. But are they justified?

The answer is, ironically, “Yes and No.” This wouldn’t be the first time that the “Baba Yaga,” played epically by Keanu Reeves, has been given a video game spinoff. You might recall the game John Wick Hex, a prequel game that focused on puzzle/RPG-style combat where you would choose the actions of Wick and then try to survive the consequences. It was more about tactics than being a full-on shooter and banked off the stylized universe that John is a part of. They even got some of the actors to reprise their roles in the game. There was also a VR title from 2017, and Wick himself appeared in cameo roles in other titles.

However, in a statement from President Joe Drake of Lionsgate during a presentation, he noted that numerous works within this universe are being done, including a new AAA video game. Even saying that while he wouldn’t say who, they were “continuing to have those conversations,” and there was a “ton of energy” to make a game within the universe again.

That vagueness gives plenty of leeway for what may or may not be done. While the tactical title did fine, it hardly set the gaming world on fire. Many likely want to see if they can replicate the beautifully choreographed fight scenes of the title in an FPS or third-person shooter setting. The latter might be the best so that you can watch John do his thing and make bad guys regret facing the Baba Yaga.

Having the right studio would be vital here, as you can’t just make a basic shooter and expect fans to dig it. The point of the franchise is that it stands out thanks to its amazing fights, the large cast of characters, and the unique “rules” that bind them all.

So whether this progresses or not remains to be seen. But it would be cool to see John Wick in all his glory in a video game.