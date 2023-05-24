Sony Unveiled The Project Q During Today’s PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation 5 has been around for a few years now, so it’s not surprising that more peripheral devices are being introduced into the PlayStation ecosystem. One of those peripheral projects that Sony has been working on was already leaked and has been rumored online for a little while now. It was dubbed that this piece of hardware would be called Project Q, offering players a means to remote play their PlayStation 5 console.

Today that piece of hardware tech was officially unveiled to the public. PlayStation head Jim Ryan offered a very brief look into the hardware, with more details likely coming later on within the year. It’s a device that again was dubbed Project Q, but this is just a title being used internally before today, so we’ll have to wait for an actual name to be revealed to the masses. But again, this is a device made to remote play with your PlayStation 5. Essentially it’s a tablet-like system.

This would come with an 8″ screen with two halves of a DualSense controller attached to it. That would give you all the haptic feedback and features of the DualSense controller as it’s connected to the actual display. But, of course, that’s about all we know right now, as there wasn’t much insight to unveil quite yet. So instead, we’re left wondering if this might be a device that could later be used for cloud gaming. But again, right now, the only official details were that Project Q would remote play and stream all the PlayStation 5 games right onto the device.

Still, we’re sure there would be some interest from fans knowing if this is a device they could potentially toss into a bag if they were out traveling. In addition, cloud gaming has become more popular, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Sony eventually offer a means to stream cloud-based games to the device. That would certainly open up more possibilities for enjoying Project Q.

Unfortunately, a release date and a price point have yet to be revealed. So instead, you can check out the trailer footage for Project Q in the video we have embedded above.