Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Talent Guide

Yoimiya is a Main DPS Pyro Bow character in Genshin Impact. Find out what her Talents do and how to upgrade them.

Yoimiya returns to the Genshin Impact event banner for the fourth time. This time, she’s joined by Yun Jin, Chongyun, and newcomer Kirara. Though her 4-Star companions are all over the place, the game seems to be pushing players to the Yoimiya-Yun Jin ATK buff partnership.

This ATK buff specifically increases Normal Attack DMG, which happens to be Yoimiya’s most important Talent. Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill infuses her Normal Attacks with Pyro. However, damage from that infusion scales off of her Normal Attack damage rather than her Elemental Skill damage. If you’re short on materials, focus on Yoimiya’s Normal Attack first, then her Elemental Skill, and finally her Elemental Burst.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Firework Flare-Up

This Talent affects Yoimiya’s Normal, Charge, and Plunge Attacks. It allows Yoimiya to perform up to 5 consecutive Normal Attack shots.

Aimed Shots become more precise and receive a DMG boost. Yoimiya’s Aimed Shot will provide a different effect based on its Charge Level. At Charge Level 1, Yoimiya fires a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG. At Charge Level 2, Yoimiya generates up to 3 Kindling Arrows based on the time spent charging. She releases them as part of the Aimed Shot, much like how Ganyu’s ability functions. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby enemies and also deal Pyro DMG.

Yoimiya’s Plunging Attack provides a shower of arrows as she plunges. Upon hitting the ground, the arrows deal AoE DMG.

Elemental Skill – Niwabi Fire-Dance

This Talent affects Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill. Yoimiya’s skill infuses her Normal Attack with Pyro, changing normal shots to Blazing Arrows. DMG from these arrows also increases while Niwabi Fire-Dance is in effect. However, during this skill, Charge Level 2’s Kindling Arrows will not generate. If Yoimiya leaves the field while under the skill’s effect, the skill ends.

It’s best to let Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill complete while she’s on the field, then swap her out once it ends. This Skill is also primarily what makes Yoimiya a good Main DPS. The best strategy for using this Skill would be to inflict an Element on your opponents, then swap to Yoimiya and use her Elemental Skill to cause reactions.

Elemental Burst – Ryuukin Saxifrage

This Talent affects Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst. Yoimiya sets off fireworks, allowing her to inflict AoE Pyro DMG and mark one opponent with Aurous Blaze.

Aurous Blaze essentially grants all other party members an AoE Pyro DMG buff. Any attack inflicted by a party member other than Yoimiya that hits a marked opponent will cause an explosion. If the marked opponent is defeated before Aurous Blaze’s duration ends, the effect passes on to another nearby opponent for the remaining time. An Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered once every 2 seconds. If Yoimiya is downed, any Aurous Blaze effects created by her skills will deactivate.

Unlike her Elemental Skill, you can swap Yoimiya out after using her Elemental Burst without ending the effect. Aurous Blaze will either expire naturally or when Yoimiya faints.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Tricks of the Trouble-Maker

This Talent unlocks when Yoimiya reaches her first Ascension. This grants a Pyro DMG Bonus buff of 2% when Yoimiya performs Normal Attacks during Niwabi Fire-Dance. The buff lasts for three seconds and can stack up to 10 times.

4th Ascension – Summer-Night’s Dawn

This Talent unlocks when Yoimiya reaches her fourth Ascension. Excluding Yoimiya, nearby party members will receive a 10% ATK buff for 15 seconds after Yoimiya uses Ryuukin Saxifrage. If Yoimiya has any Tricks of the Trouble-Maker stacks when using her Burst, then each stack will grant an additional 1% ATK bonus.

Utility Passive – Blazing Match

This Talent affects actions in the Serenitea Pot. When Yoimiya crafts Decorations, Ornaments, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she will refund some of the building materials. Unlike other material refund Talents, Yoimiya will always provide a refund. However, the refund will vary. On average, Yoimiya typically refunds about 25% of the materials.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, if you want to Triple Crown a character, multiply all Talent Materials by three. Each Combat Talent has its own Level-Up system.