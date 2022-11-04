Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Yoimiya

Yoimiya is a really useful Pyro character, especially in areas like Dragonspine and Sumeru. Make sure she's up to the challenge!

It feels like Yoimiya made her way back to the limited time banner surprisingly quickly, but she’s also just That Good. Yoimiya is a fantastic option as a Main DPS. Though she’s nowhere near as broken as Ganyu, Yoimiya holds her own thanks to her Elemental Skill. While using her Skill, Yoimiya’s attacks automatically do Pyro DMG. With the right teammates, Yoimiya can deal some really big numbers.

With the addition of Sumeru and Dendro Reactions, Pyro characters are more important than ever. If you don’t want to constantly backtrack for treasures and puzzles, you put a Pyro character in your team. So if you need Yoimiya and you need her for the puzzles, she may as well be fighting ready. Also, her Elemental Burst is so cool to watch. Fireworks are cool.

Yoimiya’s Inazuma Specialty item is the Naku Weed, which can be found in areas with high Electro concentrations. So if the area is trying to kill you, you’re in the right spot. The Naku Weed can be found around the crater of Seirai Island, near the Mikage Furnace on Kannazuka Island, and around Mt. Yougou on Narukami Island. The Naku Weed will respawn two days after you harvest them.

Also, you can grow the Naku Weed in the Serenitea Pot using the Luxurious Glebe. The Naku Weed take 2 days and 20 hours (68 hours in total) to grow. Tubby sells Naku Weed seeds, but you can also equip the Seed Dispensary to harvest Naku Weed seeds while you collect them. You can buy the Naku Weed from Aoi, the owner of Tsukumomono Groceries in Inazuma City. However, the easiest way to collect the Naku Weed is by exploring Seirai Island.

Yoimiya’s Normal Boss item is the Smoldering Pearl. This is a drop from the Pyro Hypostasis, which can be found on Kannazuka Island, northwest of the Kujou Encampment. The Pyro Hypostasis will also drop Agnidus Agate, with its rarity based on your World Level.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

3 Divining Scroll

3 Naku Weed

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments

2 Smoldering Pearl

10 Naku Weed

15 Divining Scroll

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Agnidus Agate Fragments

4 Smoldering Pearl

20 Naku Weed

12 Sealed Scroll

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Agnidus Agate Chunks

8 Smoldering Pearl

30 Naku Weed

18 Sealed Scroll

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Agnidus Agate Chunks

12 Smoldering Pearl

45 Naku Weed

12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 Smoldering Pearl

60 Naku Weed

24 Forbidden Curse Scroll

120,000 Mora