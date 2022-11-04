Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Opening and Ending Theme Songs Revealed

Anim

The opening and ending themes for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 were revealed on Friday. The group SCREEN mode performs the opening theme “TRUE STORY” while the ending theme “Shirushi” is performed by Luck Life. This will be SCREEN mode’s first track for the Bungo Stray Dogs series while Luck Life returns to perform the ending as they did the previous three seasons—both tracks will officially be released on January 25, 2023. The first official trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 was released back in August which you can watch below. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 will premiere in January 2023 with studio BONES returning to animate the series.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Staff and Cast

A lot of the previous Bungo Stray Dogs staff will be returning for the new season. Takuya Igarashi (Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1-3) will be reprising his role as director for the new season with Youjo Enokido (Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1-3) coming back to handle the screenplay and series composition. Nobuhiro Arai will reprise his character designer and chief animation director roles. It was also recently announced that the widely popular Yuki Kaji will be joining the cast as Saigiku Jono this season.

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Doppo Kunikida

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ranpo Edogawa

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Junichirō Tanizaki

Hiroyuki Kagura as Kenji Miyazawa

Yu Shimamura as Akiko Yosano

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyōka Izumi

Rikiya Koyama as Yukichi Fukuzawa

Akira Ishida as Fyodor Dostoevsky

Akio Otsuka as Ōchi Fukuchi

Makoto Koichi as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai Gogol

Takehito Koyasu as Mushitarō Oguri

Yuki Kaji as Saigiku Jono

Yohei Azakami as Tetcho Suehiro

Bungo Stray Dogs Anime

The anime adaptation of the original series written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa first aired in 2016 and ran for 12 episodes between April and June. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 2 aired later the same year between October and December also running over the course of 12 episodes claiming more positive reviews than the previous. The series released an OVA in August 2018 titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Hitori Ayumu which topped off the second season and is considered episode 25.

The film Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, comprised of staff from the television anime series, was also released in 2018. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed just over $2.3 million at the international box office where it was only released in theaters in Japan, South Korea, and Russia. Instead of a theatrical release in the US and Canada, the film was released on Crunchyroll for fans to stream. One year later, Season 3 of the anime aired between April and June of 2019 which, much like the previous season, garnered a majority of positive reviews.

Now, three years later, Bungo Stray Dogs is finally returning for an “unprecedented” Season 4, as said by Enokido. So one has to wonder if this new season is really going to up to the ante compared to the previous seasons. But being three years in the making, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 leaves fans with plenty of reasons to be hyped. All the episodes of Bungo Stray Dogs, including the Dead Apple film and Hitori Ayumu OVA, are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Bungo Stray Dogs Synopsis

Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the “Armed Detective Agency” said to solve incidents that even the military and police won’t touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that’s been terrorizing the population… In the virtual city of Yokohama are individuals bearing the name of Bungo, “literary masters,” who possess unusual powers likened to that name. Now begins the battle between the mysterious Bungo powers! (Synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter, Official Website