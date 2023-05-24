Final Fantasy XVI Producer Reiterates That A PC Version Release Is A Long Way Off

For Final Fantasy fans, the wait is slowly dwindling down for the launch of the next mainline installment. We know Final Fantasy XVI is nearing its release, and when it does, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5. But don’t count this game as a full-on console platform exclusive. Instead, the release is set only to be a timed exclusive release for the PlayStation 5. For those of you who are just finding this out, timed exclusivity shouldn’t weigh in on just how long of a wait you’ll have to endure before a PC release is unveiled.

It’s been reported that there wouldn’t be an immediate PC release for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI installment once the timed exclusivity ran out. But as we near the launch of the game, it doesn’t hurt to see if there are any new updates on a launch window for the PC. That’s when Game Informer reached out to Naoki Yoshida, a producer for the upcoming game, in hopes of learning something new regarding the launch of a PC version. But, unfortunately, there’s nothing more that the development team can share at the moment.

Instead, the report notes that the response was that it would be longer than six months before players would even get any indication that a PC version was in the works. We know that would line up possibly along with the exclusivity deal for the PlayStation 5, but outside of that, it doesn’t look like there are any plans to start offering a launch window for a PC release of the game. That’s not too surprising as it’s also been stressed how much effort went into optimizing the game on PlayStation 5.

In fact, it was also unveiled that some of Sony’s engineers helped while developing the game. So that should mean a rather smooth launch for the game on the PlayStation 5. But, of course, because so much effort went into optimizing the game on PlayStation 5, it would take quite a bit of time to ensure the game is ready to release on another platform. Again, we’ll just have to wait and see when Square Enix is able to deliver this game into the marketplace outside of the PlayStation 5.

If you haven’t already marked your calendars for its release, Final Fantasy XVI will launch on June 22, 2023. So we don’t have very long to go before you can start playing through this game. However, you’ll want a PlayStation 5 if you hope to enjoy this game anytime soon.