Humanity: Choice Trial 05 – Breeze Through Puzzle Guide

Trial 05: Breeze Through in Choice, the second chapter of Humanity, has players navigate a new mechanic: fans. The fans push humans across the level and can make for both treacherous and useful paths.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 05: Breeze Through in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-A: Drop Box Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-B: Ferry Tale Puzzle Guide |

Trial 05: Breeze Through Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When the level starts, the stream of people will walk forward through a fan and be pushed a few blocks to their right before continuing forward. Turn the group so that it snakes around and pushes the back of the second fan that they’ll walk into off the edge of the level.

Once the fan has fallen, turn the stream so that it picks up the first Goldy and then walks back toward the entrance door. Turn the stream to its right once it gets past the previous turn commands so that it crosses over itself and starts walking to the other side of the level.

Turn the line to its right to have it walk and push another fan. Have the line push the fan until they get to a movable black block in the center of the central tower/platform. Turn the group to the right again to push the block and move through the center of the level.

When they push the block through the other side turn the line to its left to walk to the other side of the tower from where they started. Snake the line around so that it then climbs up the tower on the climbable wall on its far end.

Once the line makes it up the tower, immediately have them turn to the left and then to the right so that they push the first fan one time. Once they do turn them to the left so that they walk through the two fans that are now facing each other.

Place down two left turn commands in the small strip of floor directly past the first group of fans so that the line picks up the second Goldy and then walks toward the next fan. Turn them toward the fan to make them push it one tile and then turn them to the center again.

Once they’ve pushed it, turn the line to the left so that they walk through both fans and make it to the exit goal.