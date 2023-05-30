Humanity: Fate Trial 01 – Split Decision Puzzle Guide

Trial 01: Split Decision is the first puzzle in Fate, the third chapter in Humanity. The level introduces a new mechanic and sets up the rest of the sequence as the rest of the levels in it will use the power button tile in some way or another.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 01: Split Decision in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 01: Split Decision Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When the level starts, you’ll be introduced to a new mechanic that will be a major part of this sequence in the game: a power activation point. How it works is simple: in levels with a power tile, the line of people won’t start moving until you activate the button, however, once activated, you won’t be able to lay down any more commands which means you’ll need to be thinking several steps ahead to make sure that the people pick up Goldies and make it to the end goal.

Once you’ve got all that, and have control, run to the opposite side of the level to the ramp and place a turn to the left and then the left again for the leftmost line of people so that they’ll walk around the edge of the level and to the exit goal.

Then, place a right turn next to the first left turn for the second line of people that will be coming up the ramp. Turn the group immediately to the right again so that they walk up the ramp in the center of the level and then walk down the ramp on the other side. Place another right turn so that the group will walk to the first Goldy and then turn them right again so that they walk to the exit goal.

Go to the opposite corner of the level and then repeat the process so that the leftmost line will turn twice to get to the exit goal and then the right line will turn four times to pick up the second Goldy and then make it to the goal.

With the commands laid, activate the power tile and let the people walk the path to pick up both Goldies and make it to the exit.