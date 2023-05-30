Humanity: Fate Trial 02 – Ups and Downs Puzzle Guide

Trial 02: Ups and Down in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, introduces a new command: Branch. Branch is a command that can complicate levels a little bit as they require players to keep track of multiple streams of people at once. Luckily, Trial 02 is essentially just a tutorial on how to use Branch, so solving it is relatively simple.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 02: Ups and Downs in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

Trial 02: Ups and Downs Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you start the level, you’ll be given a new command: Branch. Branch works the same as a turn command, however, it splits the line into two halves allowing them to walk in opposite directions. Pick up the new command when you’re ready to get started.

Head to the left side of the level where the first line of people will be starting from and turn them to the left after walking past the ramp going up to the exit goal so that they’ll walk down the ramp. At the bottom of the ramp, turn them right and then immediately use a branch so that they go both left and right.

Follow the path to the right and lay down turns so that the group that splits off by turning right will snake around and go down to the bottom of the level, pick up a Goldy, and then turn to the exit goal at the very bottom of the stage.

Once those commands are laid, follow the path to the left and snake the group around and back up so that they walk up the ramps and end up walking to the exit goal that’s closest to where they first started. Take note to place a Branch command on the tile that’s directly below the power tile in the very center of the stage. It may seem inconsequential now, however, it’ll be necessary for a later step.

Head to the other side of the level and turn the other line of people to the right and then to the left and then split the line with a branch, essentially mirroring the first step.

Follow the path that turns to the left and snake them around the ramps so that they pick up the second Goldy at the bottom of the level and then turn right, then left, to join the path that split to the right.

Go to the landing directly above the area where you’ve rejoined the path and place a turn to the left and then a branch so that the group will make it to the two exit goals.

Once all of those commands are laid, hit the power button and let the people make it to their goals with the two Goldies.