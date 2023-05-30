Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Find Koroks Easier | Korok Mask Location Guide

Koroks are some of the trickiest collectibles to find in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — and not just for the puzzles. Koroks are hidden all over the vast surface map, and walking right by them can be aggravatingly easy. If you’re not paying close attention, Link can sail past an easy Korok. And each Korok Seed you unlock inches you one step closer to more inventory slots. The more inventory the better.

If you’re sick of missing out on easy Koroks, there’s a piece of armor that actually makes detecting Koroks way easier. The Purah Pad Detector function simply doesn’t help with Koroks, but there’s another alternative way to detect these hidden critters. What you need is the Korok Mask. Check the full guide below to get everything you need.

How To Find Koroks Easier | Korok Mask Location

The Korok Mask is a special piece of armor that shakes when Koroks are nearby. Wearing this mask while exploring the world makes it much easier to catch Koroks nearby.

Korok Mask Location : To find it, you need to complete the Forest Coliseum challenge . From the Woodland Stable — on the road leading to the Great Hyrule Forest — you’ll find a chasm in the path going north. This is the Minshi Woods Chasm .

: To find it, you need to complete the . From the Woodland Stable — on the road leading to the Great Hyrule Forest — you’ll find a chasm in the path going north. This is the . Drop into the Minshi Woods Chasm and travel northwest to reach Korok Grove underground. This is a dangerous area with Gloom Hands so stick to the corners. If the Gloom Hands attack, climb up until they leave the area.

In the Korok Grove, activate the many Lightroots — there are four total. After activating the northwest Ramobnukas Lightroot, you’ll be able to spot the coliseum structure on the map.

Completing The Forest Coliseum: Enter the center of the Forest Coliseum and collect the bananas. You’ll be surprised by Yiga Clan — but they don’t attack. Instead, a Black Gloom Hinnox will appear.

To make defeating the Hinnox easier, use arrows to shoot the large eye and attack the head while it is stunned. Defeat the Black Hinnox and the treasure chest in its chamber will unlock. The chest contains the Korok Mask.

How The Korok Mask Works: The Korok Mask is a light piece of head armor that has one unique function — when a Korok is nearby, the mask itself will shake. This is similar to the Purah Pad Detector that can be used to detect any album object or shrine.

The mask makes detecting Koroks while exploring much easier. Sometimes Koroks are hidden under simple rocks, revealed by using Ascend or by standing in the right spot and shooting targets. There are so many ways to reveal hiding Koroks, you can very easily run right past them without recognizing a Korok puzzle. The puzzles are simple. Finding them is the hard part.