Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Glide Across The Sky Infinitely With This Zonai Device Trick

Early in Tears of the Kingdom, Link never has enough stamina or battery charge to get where he needs to go. It’ll take dozens of hours of gameplay before you can upgrade your battery and stamina high enough to cross great distances in the sky — or you can use a handy little trick to make flying a little easier. There’s one huge downside to this trick, and that’s all the Wings you’ll need to get your hands on. We’ll explain how to use the trick and how to get Zonai Wings in the full guide below.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Shrine Locations & Solutions | All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How To Use Zonai Wings To Fly Forever

To fly infinitely — or as long as you have access to a specific type of Zonai Device — the Wing. Wings are common on the Sky map, usually found on islands with Zonai Depots, but these are standard Wings you can’t carry in your inventory. We need Bubble Wings — Wings acquired from Device Dispencers.

Where To Find Zonai Wings : East Hebra Sky Archipelago : On the Sky Island with Taninoud Shrine, easily accessible from the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Great Sky Island : One of the first Device Dispensers is located on the east side of the Great Sky Island contains Wings. You can quickly reach this dispenser from Gutanbac Shrine, one of the shrines required to complete the sky island. Construct Factory : At the Left-Leg Depot in the Construct Factory. This one is harder to reach, so not recommended. Requires unlocking the Spirit Sage quest.

:

Wings are relatively rare from Dispensers. To use Device Dispensers, you need to hold Zonai Charges (regular or large) and drop them into the input at the front of the dispenser. It will randomly allocate Zonai Devices. If you’re lucky, you can get multiple Wings from a single drop, but more likely you’ll need to farm for charges. More charges can be acquired from any Construct Forge — one is located at the Great Abandoned Central Mine beneath the Great Plateau.

Once you have a few Zonai Wings we can give this trick a test run.

Infinite Gliding Trick :

: While gliding, you can access your Zonai Device inventory. Hold [ D-Pad: Up ] and press [ X ] to drop a Zonai Device mid-flight.

inventory. Hold [ ] and press [ ] to drop a Zonai Device mid-flight. Dropping a Zonai Device automatically deploys it . The Wing will appear beneath Link, in the perfect position for Link to land on the device and continue gliding.

. The Wing will appear beneath Link, in the perfect position for Link to land on the device and continue gliding. Wings don’t last forever. Your stamina will recover, and once the wing breaks, you can simply deploy another wing to catch yourself.

to catch yourself. WARNING: Save before attempting this trick. It takes a little practice — if you miss landing on the Wing, it is very difficult to catch up to it again.

And that’s it! This trick was obviously intended, so I don’t think we’ll see this tactic being nerfed. It requires a lot of Wings if you want to travel far. Certain areas in the sky are completely inaccessible if you don’t have enough battery, so using this trick is a good way to travel to far-off islands without an abundance of extra battery charge.

If you do have enough battery, you’ll want to add fans, a control stick and maybe even a rocket or two to your wing to travel much farther, much faster. Using the wing is one of the best ways to cross huge distances in the sky — you’ll need them to reach secret locations like the Sky Labyrinths.