PlayStation’s Jim Ryan Confirms More PlayStation Exclusives Will Come To PC

The current president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, was recently interviewed in Famitsu. Fortunately, the magazine publication was translated and featured on Resetera, where we’re finding out that PC ports are still coming. It was an interesting and surprising move for Sony to dip their toes into the PC marketplace finally. We started to slowly see some of the past PlayStation exclusives land on PC, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Sony’s moves into the PC marketplace are a bit more calculated than Microsoft’s. With Xbox, you’ll find exclusives launching both on the line of available Xbox consoles along with the PC platform. However, with Sony, they are staggering the releases. In the publication, it’s noted that Jim Ryan stated that it’s important for PlayStation Studios to deliver video games with thrilling experiences on the latest PlayStation. Jim Ryan went on to state that there is an increase in the number of PlayStation 5 exclusive titles being developed.

But they are not forgetting the PC platform. Jim Ryan has stated that they will continue to stagger these games’ release onto the PC platform. Apparently, Sony has found that releasing the games two or three years after the PlayStation 5 version launch is acceptable. So you have a slight window of time here to deal with when you see a PlayStation exclusive launch into the marketplace. But, of course, that could change down the road if Sony changes their strategy when it comes to the PC platform.

We also fully understand the importance of PS5 exclusive titles. As I mentioned earlier, PlayStation Studios’ main responsibility is to have people enjoy the game experience using the latest PS. We are increasing the number of PS5-exclusive titles and staggering the release of the PC version. I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them about the time lag, they say that selling the PC version two or three years after the release of the PS version is accepted favorably. There are many Jim Ryan – Famitsu

We know that next week Sony is holding a PlayStation Showcase event. That should come with plenty of new video game announcements and updates. While it’s mainly focused on their PlayStation 5 platform, some fans might hope a PC port announcement will reach the public. If you haven’t marked your calendars yet, Sony’s PlayStation Showcase is set to take place on May 24, 2023. This will take place at 1 PM Pacific time on their official YouTube page. We also know that this showcase will last a little over an hour long, which should be filled with new game announcements and updates.

Of course, we did get a report earlier today that suggests that this showcase won’t feature two anticipated IPs to be present. So there’s no telling just what video game projects will get a public highlight and what will remain under wraps until a later date.