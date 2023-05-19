Industry Insider Says Don’t Expect These Two Games During The PlayStation Showcase

There is plenty of hype and excitement over the upcoming PlayStation Showcase. However, we don’t know what to expect as Sony keeps their cards close to their chest. But next week, we will have plenty of new video game updates and announcements. However, it looks like there are at least two projects that you can probably not expect to see showcased in any capacity.

Industry insider Jeff Grubb recently spoke briefly about two games you could write off from not showing up on Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess podcast. Jeff Grubb has proven to be a reliable source of information, and they learned that both Ghost of Tsushima 2 and Dragon Age Dreadwolf would not be featured during the PlayStation Showcase. But, again, the comments were made incredibly brief, and no further details were given as to why Sony is not featuring either of the games in the event.

With that said, one small comment was made regarding Dragon Age Dreadwolf. Jeff Grubb seems the earliest the game would hit the marketplace would be within the summer of 2024. So if you’re waiting on that game in particular, you might see some kind of a highlight for the game soon. One of the events fans might anticipate a highlight would be the Summer Games Fest. Of course, that’s just speculation, as we’ll just have to wait for that event to stream next month.

Even though these two projects might not be highlighted during the PlayStation Showcase next week, there are plenty of other exciting games we might see show up. There are rumors of a Metal Gear Solid project and a new Twisted Metal, plus we could always get some updates on previously revealed titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and The Last of Us multiplayer video game project.

At any rate, we have just under a week to go before Sony is ready to kick off the PlayStation Showcase. Players can expect the showcase event to take place on May 24, 2023. You’ll want to tune in at 1 PM Pacific time, where the stream will be made available on their official YouTube channel. Furthermore, we know this particular stream will take a little over an hour. Then next month, we have a series of other streams taking place for the video game industry, including Summer Games Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, and Ubisoft Forward. So expect quite a few exciting announcements coming in the following weeks.