PlayStation Showcase Confirmed For May 24

June is nearly here, and if you’re a fan of the video game industry, then you know that it is a big month. This upcoming month is when we typically have E3, and with it came a series of media conferences and showcases. However, over the past few years, more companies have been stepping away from E3. It didn’t help that we had a worldwide pandemic either that forced E3 to close its doors a few times as well. Even this year, we know that E3 was scrapped, and it could very well be the end of that expo going forward.

That said, even though we might not have a traditional E3 expo, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a ton of exciting video game announcements and updates. While E3 might be in the rearview mirror, ahead of us is dedicated video game streams and showcases from a variety of industry leaders. For instance, we have the Summer Games Fest, Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, and even Ubisoft Forward to look forward to checking out. However, to really kick things off, we have the official date for the next PlayStation Showcase.

Players can tune online May 24, 2023, at 1PM pacific time for the next PlayStation Showcase. This is another digital event on YouTube where viewers can tune in to hear the latest news, updates, and reveals for the next set of upcoming Sony PlayStation games. With the next date confirmed, we can expect plenty of exciting content to finally make its way out into the public for PlayStation fans.

For instance, we might get more insight into Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us multiplayer game and even details on the highly rumored PlayStation 5 console revisions that are supposedly in the works. Those being the PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive alongside rumors of a PlayStation 5 Pro model. Of course, we don’t have long to wait as fans can once again sit in on the stream when it takes place on May 24, 2023.

We know that this should be a little over an hour long that will feature PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 games. In the meantime, you can continue marking down the dates on your calendar for next month as, again, we’ll have Summer Games Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, and a Ubisoft Forward slated to take place within the upcoming month.