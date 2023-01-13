PlayStation 5 Detachable Disc Drive Rumor Suggest New PS5 Model Is In The Works

The PlayStation 5 is a highly sought-after console platform. It wasn’t long ago that you couldn’t find a unit readily available. But fortunately, things seem to have changed. Now retailers are a bit more likely to have stock available or at least should start seeing more stock. But that doesn’t mean there are no other revisions and models potentially in the works. According to one industry insider, a new PlayStation 5 console might already be in the works. If you recall, a previously rumored detachable disc drive was coming out for the digital-only PlayStation 5. We now have a new report to add.

Tom Henderson is a reliable industry insider, and the individual has again taken to Twitter regarding the detachable disc drive. If you don’t recall, a rumor was circulating online that a PlayStation 5 disc drive was coming out. This, initially, was thought to be a device that players could connect to their digital PlayStation 5 consoles. However, that might not actually be the case for the original digital-only PlayStation 5 console units. Tom Henderson is finding that there won’t be any significant changes to the PlayStation 5 console, but there apparently might be a new generation coming out.

A small update here:



– Doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console.

– Disc Drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital versionhttps://t.co/2rzlDrjYAb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2023

That particular generation is apparently hardware that the detachable disc drive could connect with. Additionally, the disc drive would not work with the current digital version of the PlayStation 5 that is out right now. It might be a frustrating concept for players who own a PlayStation 5 digital-only version of the platform. Especially if it would mean that another model would allow this likely sought-after feature. Furthermore, those digital-only console units might have been sold to players that initially wanted a disc-drive unit. But, again, we were going through a period where PlayStation 5 units were not readily available. Hence, consumers likely grabbed what they could, even if it meant going with a digital-only route.

It's a new console entirely. Basically gen 2 on the PS5 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2023

Again, this is just a rumor right now. While Tom Henderson is a reliable industry insider, it doesn’t look like there’s anything official unveiled at the moment. We might not see a detachable disc drive come out into the marketplace. But if this peripheral release doesn’t connect with the current digital models of the PlayStation 5, we’re bound to see quite a few upset consumers.

