Fortnite Ranked Gameplay Introduction Also Comes With The Removal Of Trios Mode

We don’t need to explain Fortnite to you at this point. The battle royale title has become a worldwide phenomenon and continues to still remain relevant today. However, there is a significant change coming with V24.40. This update will bring Ranked gameplay options, which should make for even more competitive gameplay experiences. However, this announcement also comes alongside the reveal that Epic will drop Trios mode in Fortnite.

Today through the official Fortnite website, the developers highlighted some more information about what to expect with V24.40. The biggest introduction to this update is Ranked gameplay options. We have already looked at the different tiers that would be available, but some finer details were unveiled. We know there will be three ranks, each under the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers. However, from there, you’ll only have one rank available for the remainder Elite, Champion, and Unreal tiers.

Unreal is the top tier a player can achieve when it comes to rank, and it seems that once you hit Unreal, you’ll remain on that tier for the remainder of the season. So if you have a few unlucky matches, you don’t have to worry about dropping down to Champion tier rank. But that doesn’t mean the fight is not over once you reach Unreal. It’s noted that there will be a number position attached to your Unreal rank so that you’ll see where you fall with all the other players who have also achieved the Unreal.

We know that ranked gameplay matches will be available for Solo, Duos, Squads, and Duos under the Zero Build option. However, you won’t find the option available through Trios. Instead, the article highlighting details about the new upcoming ranked gameplay mode also unveiled that Trios was being vaulted. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much more offered outside of that, so if you’re a fan of Trios, you will be forced into another game mode going forward. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the patch notes of what to expect when Fortnite V24.40 drops, you can check out the official Fortnite blog post here.

Players who have yet to give this game a chance can download Fortnite on current and last-generation console platforms. This free-to-play battle royale game can be downloaded on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.