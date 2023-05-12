Fortnite Ranked Gameplay Matches Has Been Teased

Fortnite is a massively popular game. It’s helped pave the way for the battle royale genre, and to this day, players are still logging in regularly. Of course, it helps that the game continues to see fresh new content added in. That includes a new style map and countless crossover characters from different movies, shows, and musical artists, to sports athletes. So the game shouldn’t feel too much of the same for very long. However, it looks like a major change is coming to Fortnite. Players will soon find Epic Games adding Ranked gameplay matches into the mix soon.

This news comes from a small teaser on online through the official Fortnite Twitter account. Not much insight was provided, but the video gives players a few badges that they’ll be able to unlock as they work their way up the different ranked tiers. Ranked gameplay is something that fans might take a big interest in as they’ll get put together with players of the same skill set. That should allow players to improve their skills while also getting a gauge of how well they are doing overall.

A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…



Will you rise through the ranks? pic.twitter.com/3RXE50KYCx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 12, 2023

Unfortunately, the Twitter video didn’t offer very much insight as to what we can expect. We don’t know if there are any specific modes or mechanics that will be involved with the new ranked gameplay matches. Furthermore, we don’t know just when the ranked gameplay matches will even be implemented into the game. Of course, with the teaser just emerging online today, it’s likely not too far off from when we can expect the ranked matches to become available.

Since battle royales are already incredibly competitive, it’s likely that there are quite a few fans that would gravitate toward this game mode. Additionally, those newcomers to the game might feel a little less overwhelmed by players that have put countless hours into the game being tossed into the same lobby. At any rate, we’ll just need to keep a lookout for the official release date when it comes to Fortnite ranked gameplay matches being featured within the game.

Meanwhile, we probably don’t need to tell you this, but Fortnite is available on just about everything at this point. Players can download the free-to-play battle royale game on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.