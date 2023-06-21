AEW Fight Forever Drops CM Punk Trailer and Show Off Exploding Barb Wire Deathmatch

We’re a little over a week away from the release of AEW Fight Forever, and it’s going to help punctuate a big week for All Elite Wrestling, as the Forbidden Door event will come just days before then and potentially set the wrestling world on fire yet again. To help showcase more of the roster, AEW Games dropped even more character trailers for you to check out. Shall we show you the latest ones?

First up, we have CM Punk. This is poetic because Punk returned to AEW after a 10-month hiatus due to injury and backstage drama. He helped kick off the new program AEW Collision and made it clear that he’s not going anywhere and that he still has some scores to settle and a title that he never lost. Many are curious about what AEW will do with Punk now that he’s back, and many will be happy that he’s still in the game. What can we say? He has a “Cult of Personality”:

Next, we have Malakai Black. Easily one of the biggest free agent signings during the early “expansion” days of AEW, Black is now the head of the Trios Champs, the House of Black. He is one of the deadliest strikers in the wrestling world, and many hope to see him with singles gold on his shoulders soon so that we get to see more of him.

Finally, it’s time to get redeemed! As the other trailer showcases “The Redeemer,” Miro! He was another big acquisition for AEW, and he made his presence felt once he became “God’s Favorite Champion.” He had one of the most dominant TNT Title reigns, and now that he’s back in the ring, there will likely be gold around him once again.

That was the last character trailer, but that wasn’t the last trailer to show off because AEW Fight Forever will let you live out one of the most infamous matches they ever did. We’re talking about the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. For those that don’t know, at the AEW Revolution 2020 PPV, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega fought in this death-defying match, and at the end, a massive explosion was supposed to happen. However, technical glitches with the explosions prevented that from happening.

Thus, the match became a big joke. One that AEW is happy to make fun of itself for. Because not only can you do the match in the game, but you can get the “true ending” with the massive explosions or the “actual ending” where the explosions are less than impressive.