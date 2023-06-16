AEW Fight Forever Trailer Highlights Road To Elite

AEW Fight Forever is almost here, and fans of the wrestling promotion are eager to try it out and see what this game will be like from top to bottom. All Elite Wrestling has done incredibly well in only a few years of life, and having a video game made about their roster is important on numerous levels. But one of the biggest things that can’t be ignored is that for many of these wrestlers, the idea of them being in a video game would’ve felt impossible once upon a time. That’s why the newest trailer for the game hits hard in the feels.

To highlight their “Road To Elite” story mode that you can do, AEW made a special trailer highlighting the roster of AEW and how they weren’t always the “elite competitors” that you can see every Wednesday and Friday, and soon Saturday. They once had to be in small shows and venues. They weren’t immediately in the “big time.” They had to work themselves hard to get recognition, to get respected, and to get to where they are now.

When you see the clips of some of the wrestlers, from how they looked before to how they are now, you see a small part of the journey that led them to AEW. It wasn’t always easy, as they noted, and there were plenty of bumps along the way. But in the end, they got to be in a company that they enjoy, love to be in, and have fun doing what they love: wrestling.

Check out the trailer below.

Are you ready to take the next step and become legendary? It's time to shatter limitations. It's time to reach for the stars and achieve the impossible!



Who will you become on the Road to Elite?#AEWFightForever launches June 29!

As for what you’ll get to do in “Road To Elite,” you’ll get to choose one of the wrestlers of AEW and then start them on a journey to become the top person on the brand. You’ll have to make choices on what to do so that you can become stronger, more popular, and get the wins you need in the ring to advance.

That’s a key thing in AEW Fight Forever, your wins and losses matter. So if you keep losing, you’re not going to advance. But a few losses won’t define your career if you can pivot and make the strides needed to keep pushing forward, just like with the real wrestlers in their journeys.

So when the game comes out, give it your all, and see just how far you can push yourself to become the champion of AEW.

The game releases on June 29th.