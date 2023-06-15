AEW Fight Forever Drops Ladder Match Trailer

As we draw closer to the release date for AEW Fight Forever, more information and videos about the game are being released, including showing the numerous kinds of matches you can partake in within the arcade-style wrestling title. Today, AEW Games dropped a trailer for the ladder matches you can have starring two of their young talents who have not only dominated the brand but have made their names in ladder matches: Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Mixing footage of their matches with gameplay footage from the title, you’ll see exactly how “daring” and “crazy” your ladder matches can be.

As noted, these two are famous for their ladder matches in AEW. Darby Allin is absolutely fearless with how he uses his body and has repeatedly jumped off ladders in big matches to help steal the show and do damage to his opponent. In one match with Jeff Hardy, Darby jumped off of a lady and onto Hardy while Jeff was on a bunch of chairs!

As for Sammy Guevara, he’s done massive 630 splashes onto opponents, and in one of the best moments in AEW history, he hit a cutter from the top of a ladder after jumping off another ladder just so he could reach his opponent and bring both of them crashing down.

They highlighted many of these moments, and more, within the trailer, so when you play the game and do a ladder match, don’t be afraid to give your all to take your foe down and climb to the top!

So what else has AEW Fight Forever been showing off recently? Well, they’ve been dropping more character trailers for wrestlers like Sting, as well as the mini-games you can partake in for fun and to upgrade your character in the “Road To The Elite” story mode.

In that mode, you’ll choose a wrestler and then go on a road to glory or failure as you try and win matches, strengthen yourself, and obtain championship gold. However, your story will be determined by how much you win or lose, so you’ll need to adapt to whatever obstacles you face to continue your journey.

Plus, we know that there will be a season pass full of characters coming not long after launch. Some wrestlers you’ll get in that package include FTR, The Bunny, Keith Lee, and more.

The game is only two weeks away from launch as it arrives on June 29th on console and PC!