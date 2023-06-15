Starfield Will Have Post-Launch Story Expansion & More

Starfield is going to be quite a massive game. We have been waiting on this title for a good while, and over the years of development, Bethesda has been acquired. So now the focus has been shifted towards just releasing this title on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. But that also might have affected how well this game could be polished and the time spent in bringing out post-launch content. You would be wrong if you assumed this game wouldn’t receive any content after its release. It turns out that despite how massive of a game this has already shaped up to be, there will be content to enjoy long after you finish the campaign.

Recently, IGN had the chance to speak with the game director behind Starfield, Todd Howard. During the conversation, the topic of post-launch content came up. Because the game was already a large title with over a thousand planets to explore, IGN expected that there weren’t any plans to bring out content that would further expand the game with more areas to explore. However, while the game is not available yet, there are already plans ahead of a post-launch expansion, among other notable updates.

Of course, while there are no plans to reveal what is coming out for the game, Todd Howard did note that they plan on first bringing out a story expansion pack. But from there, Todd notes that there are plans to bring out content in varying sizes. Post-launch content is something that Bethesda has done in their past games, and it’s something that they enjoy doing, so we can expect the same type of treatment for the upcoming Starfield title. So the first bit of content we can plan on for this game after Starfield launches is a new storyline chapter. Afterward, it’s a guessing game of what could come next. This could be additional items, cosmetics, or even features.

I mean, look, we’re going to be doing a lot of add-on content for Starfield. We love doing it. Our fans love it. We will have announced sort of the first one that’s going to… We’re going to do a story expansion pack that’s going to be coming. Our plan is to do things of varying sizes, and we’ve done a lot of that in our previous games, so it’s something that we really like doing, our fans like. So despite the size of the game, there are still things we want to add as far as features in the future or stories and things like that. So we think this is going to game. Hopefully, it’s going to continue for a long time that way. Todd Howard – IGN

Again, Starfield is painted out to be an immense gameplay experience. There are numerous areas to explore, NPCs to meet, quests to take on, and freedom to do what you’d like in this game. However, only time will tell if this game can deliver when it lands in the marketplace. Currently, Starfield is set to launch into the marketplace on September 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.