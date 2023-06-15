Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Official ESRB Rating

It’s fascinating what a difference a month or so can make. Fans of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had little information about it going into May and were desperate for more. Insomniac Games and Sony weren’t helping matters with their “code of silence,” and even had to reassure stockholders that the game was still coming. But then, over a few weeks, we got a massive gameplay trailer that showcased many new elements and villains, and then at the Summer Game Fest, we got the release date for the title. So what new information could there be left to talk about right now?

Well, that would be the official ESRB rating for the game. While that’s not something everyone is always “excited to see or hear,” their ratings can give insight into the title. So, what did they have to say about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

“This is an action game in which players assume the roles of Peter Parker and Miles Morales/Spider-Men as they attempt to save New York City from a new threat. From a third-person perspective, players fight crime, swing around buildings, and engage in melee-style combat with enemies. Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; central characters can use special symbiote-based and electricity-based attacks on enemies. Some enemies use pistols and/or machine guns during combat; gunshots sometimes result in small splashes of blood. Cutscenes depict further instances of violence/blood: a character choked to death; a dead body turned over; blood drops on a leaf. In some crime missions, characters can be seen trading unnamed drugs for weapons; drug packages can be seen in a car trunk. The words “pr*ck” and “a*s” appear in the game.”

So not too enlightening, but there are some things we can discern. For example, we’ll see lots of violence in the game, likely beyond some of the stuff we saw in the original title. We know that Kraven The Hunter is the focus of the new game in part, and he’s known for his ruthlessness and violence. Plus, Peter Parker will have the symbiote at one point and won’t be afraid to use it.

Still, it’s clearly not enough for it to be labeled anything more than a “T,” which is what people were honestly expecting.

With this news out of the way, gamers can go back to looking forward to new trailers and teases about who else might show up for the Spider-Men to deal with. You can find yourself when the game arrives for PS5 on October 20th.