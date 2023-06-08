Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Finally Gets Release Date

Easily one of the biggest mysteries of 2023 in the gaming space was that of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and what it would be like, when it would come out, and how epic it would be. Thankfully, the first part of that mystery was revealed when the 10-minute gameplay trailer was released at the PlayStation event a few weeks back. But even though it showed off epic footage and gameplay, we still didn’t know when it would release outside of “Fall 2023.” That was something, but not enough in the minds of gamers. Thankfully, at the Summer Game Fest, Insomniac Games came out to tell the full release date.

You can exclusively get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 on October 20th, 2023. That means we’re a little over four months away from release. That’s not a long wait, but it’s still slightly away. However, given that Insomniac Games did say they weren’t going to make a release date announcement until they were sure they could deliver on it, that indicates that they’re getting closer to finishing things up, and that should make fans happy.

What else was revealed for the game? Well, on stage, the game’s director noted that Venom would not be Eddie Brock but also wouldn’t reveal who was going to be the main version of him. We did see a concept art piece of Venom, and it’s clear that they’re going for the classic comic-style version of the character regarding his looks.

Another thing that they said was that they wanted to do a 100% original story for Venom, and you’ll have to play for yourself to see how things go down. That includes how Peter gets the symbiote and his willingness to use it.

They teased that the differences with the Symbiote Suit will be pronounced, as there will be more “strength and aggression” that carry Peter when he fights through it. But, as shown in the trailer from last month, it will also affect his personality and what he’s willing to do to get the job done.

Another small tease we got was for Kraven, who will be one of the main antagonists for the title. He’s on the hunt for various characters throughout New York City, and Insomniac implied that he’d be going after more than the few characters we saw in the gameplay trailer.

All in all, it was an exciting thing to hear, and the hype for the title will grow as we grow closer to its October 20th release.