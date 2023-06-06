Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Did Cameo In Across The Spider-Verse

Given how long fans have been waiting for news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games, it’s unsurprising that they are taking all the looks and glimpses they can get when they get them. By now, you’ve likely seen the 10-minute trailer dropped a few weeks back and how everything looks good and compelling. But, if you went to the movies this past weekend and saw a certain film, you might have noticed that the game was in there as well in various ways. We’re, of course, talking Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, a movie that had a huge splash at the box office upon its arrival.

Near the movie’s beginning, when Miles Morales finally arrives and has to see his parents for a school meeting, you can see his roommate and friend playing a video game instead of doing homework. As fans noted online, that looked like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and on ResertEra, a community manager for Insomniac Games confirmed that it was indeed a small clip. You can see it below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay can be seen in Spider-Man : Accross the Spider-Verse 🕸️📸pic.twitter.com/YR0duNKHxm — PlayStation Studios Fans (@PSFans_WW) June 4, 2023

One of the reasons fans knew that this was from the upcoming game instead of the original, which still would’ve been cool, was because of Peter’s costume in the clip. It had mechanical legs that have been part of multiple suits in the past. The one in question feels like the one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Avengers Endgame when Peter was trying to defend the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos and his army.

That suit and that gameplay function of using the mechanical arms was not a part of the original, but apparently will be in the sequel. So that’s nice to see.

Plus, as the movie would later show, part of the Spider-Verse does indeed include video games from the past and present. Yuri Lowenthal made a small cameo as Peter Parker in the Insomniac Games, and they even highlighted the universe number he was.

Seeing this kind of crossover is awesome for multiple reasons. Not least is that the movie was a letter to all fans of Spider-Man, no matter what era they grew up in.

Plus, the hype and reaction to the movie might help play into the sales of the video game whenever it comes out.

The question now is, will there be another cameo from the games in the third movie when it releases next year? We’ll have to wait and see on that.