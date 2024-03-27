Image From Rumored Marvel Overwatch-Like Game Leaked

The image seems to show part of the playable roster.

Yesterday, we reported on a rumored upcoming Marvel game that will be similar to Overwatch. Now we have new information to bolster this rumor.

As shared on reddit by user Username41968, there’s a new picture floating around that allegedly comes from this game. Someone asked Miller Ross about this image, who replied:

“It’s third person, and it’s not a shooter.”

Upon further questions, Ross shared these two responses:

“Think third person Overwatch. And I say it’s not a shooter because, like Overwatch, many characters are melee focused.”

“Right, but then people think I’m talking about something like Suicide Squad where everyone has guns despite their powerset. Some characters don’t have ranged options, so shooter just doesn’t seem like a fitting moniker.”

With all this information, Ross corroborates information originally shared by TheStreamr, as well as some of the details shared by Kurakasis. There are some differences in the information they share, but with multiple sources corroborating, it looks like this game is real.

What’s really exciting about that is TheStreamr also claims that this game is set to be officially announced later today, at 8 AM PST.

We won’t share the image directly here. We will say that the image shows recognizable Marvel characters, but drawn in a semi-realistic, semi-stylized anime-like style. That seems to corroborate TheStreamr’s claim that the characters were made to look like Valorant characters. That choice also seems to be deliberate, as Marvel wants to evoke that mood to attract gamers who already play Overwatch and Valorant.

The characters depicted were also listed by TheStreamr yesterday. We will point out now that it includes Iron Man and Spider-Man, and some X-Men, like Storm, and some people from the Guardians of the Galaxy, such as Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon. But, it doesn’t have a complete roster for the X-Men, or the Guardians, or the Avengers.

So part of the draw for this game seems to be attracting fans of some characters now, with the promise of future characters from those factions, and really, different sections of the Marvel Universe, later.

Of course, if you think about it, it’s surprising that Marvel hadn’t thought to make a game like this earlier. But since they hired NetEase Games, it may be the case that NetEase pitched the project to them, rather than Marvel shopping the idea around.

If this title turns out to be good, it will definitely reinvigorate the hero shooter genre. Valorant has remained more popular than Overwatch, but isn’t really competitive to it. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, has absolutely fumbled their dominant position.

So there really is a void in the genre that can be filled by a fresh title to attract bored or hungry gamers looking for the next one. Without taking away from Valorant’s success or the hard work of its studio, the Marvel license could immediately leapfrog this new title to above Overwatch’s spot as the top hero shooter.