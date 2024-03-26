Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Is Doing Good In Terms Of Making Money

Just a couple days ago, Call of Duty Modern Warzone mobile released online for android and IOS devices. This app is similar to ones that COD has had out in the past before. The game has already gotten some strong numbers in, having about $1.5 million in revenue just a couple days after launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the second COD to be on mobile. This game is a spin-off game to the battle royale game which is on PC and console, while it does have similarities, it is too different games. The game officially released on March 21 in all areas of the world.

AppMagic has shown that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has made more than $1.4 million in the four days it was available after launch, now with more time having went on, it has made even more. This was interesting to see considering many gamers were having issues with the game at first, but it seems it all worked out and the money is rolling in which is a great sign.

Something that makes the experience even more exciting is that players can choose to use their favorite controllers either from the Xbox or PS5 or others with the mobile game to give an even better experience while on mobile.

This game is good for those who maybe can’t afford a console or PC quite yet but still want to play the game. All you need is a controller. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on Android and IOS devices.

