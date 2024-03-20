Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Will Allow Xbox and PS5 Controllers

Call of Duty’s new mobile game Warzone will feature the ability to use a PS5 and Xbox controller with your mobile device. This information comes from CharlieINTEL who is a very popular Call of Duty poster in the community. The tweet posted stated that controllers would be able to be connected to a mobile phone or other device to allow players to play the game with their controller.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will support a variety of controllers on launch, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Backbone controllers.



In their own article talking about this ability, they listed out some of the controllers that will be compatible to use with a mobile device, listing out the following:

PlayStation 5 DualSense & PlayStation 4 DualShock

Xbox Wireless & Xbox Elite Controllers

Backbone One

However, it is worth noting that more controllers outside of these will be able to be used to play Warzone mobile, this is just a starter list. Next up is some instructional steps to help you connect your controller to the device to play.

The system to get your controller paired with your mobile device is going to be pretty much the same across each one. First you will want to take your Xbox, PS5, or backbone controller and put it in pairing mode. After that step is done, head to Bluetooth settings and locate whatever type of controller you are connected. Now, when you open Warzone Mobile, click a button while on the home screen and it will say controller connected. The backbone will work similarly other than it will slide onto your mobile phone versus other controllers won’t. Call of Duty Warzone mobile is coming soon.

