Red Dead Redemption Fans Feel The Game Is Dying As GTA 6 Comes Closer

With the hype of GTA 6 it seems some of Rockstar’s others games are falling through the cracks and fans are sad about it. Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out since 2017, and it was a Wild West game that many didn’t want to put down. With GTA 5 having come out years earlier, 2013, it was exciting to have a new game from Rockstar that featured multiplayer.

While many love Red Dead Online, not near as many people play the game as they do GTA Online, whether that be because the world doesn’t feature as much as GTA, or because it doesn’t get nearly as many updates as its big brother. However, it wasn’t long ago that Red Dead Redemption 2 actually got an update, but sadly fans were disappeared in it as it didn’t have anything they were wanting.

Update 1.32 released and updated some different issues but they only seemed to be some minor tweaks, like adding HDR10+ support. Fans were upset as they said they wanted to be able to have more horses, more area to hunt, and other bigger features in the game but sadly all their ideas and wants seem to float out into a empty universe.

As of right now, we don’t know what is next for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we can hope Rockstar won’t forget about it and will actually bring fourth something soon to give the fans that have stayed around for so long waiting for more.

