Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Wants This Red Dead Redemption 2 Feature

We only have one trailer so far officially regarding Grand Theft Auto VI. The game has been highly anticipated by fans worldwide, and we know that we should have it next year. Still, even though there’s just one marketing material available, fans dissect the footage and analyze everything showcased. Meanwhile, some fans are pointing at features they were fond of from Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 that they would like to see return.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that a post has gained quite a bit of traction on the GTA6 subreddit. Fans are pointing towards a feature found in Red Dead Redemption 2 that they would like to see implemented in Grand Theft Auto VI. The feature being focused on is hogtying an NPC and placing them on the back of their horse.

Of course, the Grand Theft Auto VI game would be a bit different. We would see an NPC tied up and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. Who knows what hijinx players could get into, especially if this can be pulled off online with another player? It could make for quite a chaotic setup, but so far, fans are interested in this feature being added to the upcoming game.

Now, we don’t know if that will be the case or not. Grand Theft Auto VI will likely have quite a few new features added into the mix and even some features brought in from their past works. So far, we haven’t seen any official gameplay footage released to help highlight what mechanics are being incorporated in this latest game installment.

However, a slew of leaked video content has dropped online. Since this is not official content, we can’t be sure if these features found in the development build will actually be included in the upcoming installment. At any rate, if you have yet to check out the announcement trailer, which is unlikely due to how many views the video has received, you’ll find it available below.