AEW Fight Forever Drops Trailers For Sting and More

Are you ready to fight forever? Good, because you’re going to get your chance later this month. AEW Fight Forever is the highly-anticipated game by All Elite Wrestling and Yukes, and the more that gamers see about the title, the more they feel it will be a blast. The title will feature many AEW superstars from the past and present using their moves and styles in all sorts of ways. Plus, you’ll get to choose one wrestler for the story mode, can do a “Skateboard Mode,” play all sorts of minigames, and more! But what fans have really been enjoying recently are all the character trailers.

In fact, AEW Fight Forever dropped three today via the AEW Games Twitter Handle. Shall we break them down for you?

First up, we have the legend. We have “The Icon.” This IS STING!!!!! Yes, one of the all-time great wrestlers and performers, Sting burst onto AEW during their first “Winter Is Coming” event and shocked the world with his return to wrestling. Since then, AEW has been using Sting sparingly but in a way that’s been meaningful to him. He’s also been helping younger talent like Darby Allin get over with the wrestling crowd. So he’s been busy. Sting looks great in the game and will have all his classic moves:

IT'S STIIIIIIIIIING!!!! Step into the ring as the legendary STING in AEW: Fight Forever! #AEWFightForever is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29!



Pre-order & Wishlist at https://t.co/Nv3IuMUZtf#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/7VgR6pHA5P — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 7, 2023

Next up, we have the late great Mr. Brodie Lee. He came to AEW during the pandemic and got a new lease on his wrestling life by becoming the head of the Dark Order. The group was instantly elevated in status through him, and fans cheered when he got the TNT title. Sadly, the man died due to a serious medical ailment, and both AEW and its fans have missed him ever since. So the game is actually a wonderful way to honor his memory by playing as him and doing the matches he never got to have.

How much destruction will you gift to your opponents as "The Exalted One", the leader of the Dark Order, the immortal MR. BRODIE LEE?#AEWFightForever is coming on June 29th!



Pre-order at https://t.co/3Mt4mLMd5t#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/OPMVgJQosJ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 7, 2023

Finally, to further flesh out the women’s division, pun intended, we have Abadon! AKA “The Living Dead Girl.” She was someone who truly earned her way into AEW after a great showing on AEW Dark. She was eventually signed and has been working hard on the undercard to build herself up. She’s injured currently, but many hope she’ll get screentime when she returns. If that happens? It’s going to get bloody in the ring!

Crawl into the ring as the terrifying living dead girl, ABADON!#AEWFightForever is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 29!



Pre-order at https://t.co/Nv3IuMUZtf#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/BXnkRAgwMP — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 7, 2023

These wrestlers and more will be in the game when it arrives on June 29th. Stay tuned for more character reveals as they come out!