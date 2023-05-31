AEW Fight Forever Drops Three Character Videos

If you’re a fan of wrestling games, you’re potentially going to have a stellar 2023. WWE has already released its big title for the year, and it was the best-reviewed title of the 2K line, and now fans are enjoying the DLC characters that have been given out for free or in certain packages. Now, it’s getting close to when All Elite Wrestling will show off its first wrestling title via AEW Fight Forever. The game took a while to release, but with its June 29th launch getting closer, we see some serious promotion for the title.

Specifically, the AEW Games Twitter handle has been dropping character trailers to show off some of the characters you can play in the game. Three of them dropped today. Shall we show you who got the “rub”?

First up is the fan-favorite wrestler Eddie Kingston. Eddie is a journeyman from the Indies who never got his chance at the big time like many felt he could’ve. But then, he appeared on AEW during a TNT title open challenge and soon became a mainstay with the brand. He worked his way up to a top contender in both AEW and Ring of Honor, which are both owned by Tony Khan.

People love how Eddie can talk on the mic, and he’s never afraid to be open and honest about the struggles he’s had in his life. He’s a “real guy,” making people gravitate toward him. He was also the subject of a little bit of a controversy with the video game he’s in. A leak came out last weekend that showed his character model in a not-so-good light. But as you can see in the video below, the Mad King looks just fine:

He will put you in the ground and smile! You can play as "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston in AEW: Fight Forever!

— AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 31, 2023

After that, we have some of the founders of AEW in The Young Bucks! Both Matt and Nick Jackson got trailers for their characters, and we get to see them in action making the moves that made them famous. These two were also on the indies and almost quit wrestling several times over. But they made a push for themselves to keep going, and they soon became some of the biggest names in the game.

They’ve dominated every brand they’re in and have been multi-time AEW tag team champions. But you can play them individually in AEW Fight Forever.

TIME FOR ANOTHER SUPERKICK PAAAARTY! You can play as Matt Jackson in AEW: Fight Forever!

— AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 31, 2023

SUPERKICK PAAAARTY! You can play as Nick Jackson in AEW: Fight Forever!

— AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 31, 2023

If this is to be a trend, you can expect more character trailers like these to drop over the next month!