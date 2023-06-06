Resident Evil: Death Island Release Date Confirmed

Resident Evil fans might have just got their hands this year with the Resident Evil 4 remake, but another project release is just right around the corner. Next month we’ll get our hands on Resident Evil: Death Island. If this doesn’t ring a bell, don’t get excited. This is not another video game title release, so you’re not out of the loop regarding the game series. However, Resident Evil: Death Island is a new CGI film. This new storyline will pin together several of the past iconic protagonists of the video game franchise.

Initially, Resident Evil: Death Island was unveiled to be heading out into Japan on July 7, 2023. This would be the date that the film would land in theaters. However, we’re now discovering that the film will make its way onto Blu-ray and digital release on July 25, 2023. So while other markets might have missed out on a theater release, they will at least get the film in a physical and digital format shortly afterward. With that said, if you missed out on the initial announcement of this film, we have you covered.

This film is set in 2015, so according to that timeline, we can expect the narrative to be between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Overall, we’re looking for another source of a bioterrorism outbreak that leads our protagonists to venture into Alcatraz Island. A new horror awaits them, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see this film unfold.

With that said, this film is packed with iconic characters from the Resident Evil franchise. We will see a film featuring Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, and Ingrid Hannigan. Of course, there’s always room for some cameo appearance from other characters we’ve met in the past Resident Evil installments. But again, we’ll have to wait for the film to release next month. With the new announcement for Resident Evil: Death Island’s physical and digital release date, we have a trailer. You can check out the official trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island in the video we have embedded above.

Meanwhile, when it comes to news regarding Resident Evil, we know that Resident Evil 4 will be receiving a free VR update. The game will soon be accessible to play on the official PlayStation VR2 headset. However, we’re still waiting on the release date to be revealed for when the update will land on the PlayStation 5 version of the game.